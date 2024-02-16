MARYLAND– The Maryland State Police (MSP) recently announced plans to distribute 15,000 National Child ID Program Kits in collaboration with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the NOBLE Maryland Chapter.
The free kits allow parents to document their child’s fingerprints – which can help police if children are missing.
According to the National Child Identification Program, the kits take two minutes to complete and do not require ink.
Instead of storing fingerprints in a database, parents keep the completed kits in case they are ever needed.
Troopers will distribute the kits while on the job and at community events such as recruiting fairs and school visits.
Kits are also available at local barracks across the state.
To find the nearest MSP barrack, visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/.../FieldOpera.../allbarracks.aspx.
More information on the National Child ID Program is available at https://childidprogram.com/.