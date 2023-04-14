MARDEL, Del.- The Mud Mill Pond boat ramp and parking lot in Marydel are expected to stay closed longer than planned for construction.
DNREC says the ramp and lot in Kent County will stay closed into July due to work to improve the Mud Mill Pond dam. DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife manages the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot.
Unanticipated problems at the Mud Mill Pond dam have extended the construction timeframe beyond the original estimate of a February project completion – which was to coincide with the boat ramp’s reopening.
Anglers who fish from a boat or shore from public fishing access areas can alternatively use the nearby Derby Pond boat ramp near Camden or Garrisons Lake boat ramp near Smyrna, according to DNREC.
For more information regarding the boat ramp closure, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries section at 302-739-9914.
For more information regarding dam construction activities, contact the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship Dam Safety Program at 302-834-5557.