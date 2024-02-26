Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to noon EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&