BETHANY BEACH, DE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the temporary closure of Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp in the Assawoman Wildlife Area near Bethany Beach.
DNREC says starting March 6 work will be done to expand and pave the parking lot. The work is scheduled to be finished by April 14, depending on weather conditions.
They say the upgraded parking will offer 23 trailer and seven car spaces.
While the ramp is closed, the wildlife area remains open, with alternative boat launches available at Indian River Marina, Rosedale Boat Ramp, and Holts Landing State Park. Visitors to Holts Landing should note that state park entrance fees will start March 1.