EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department has announced the arrest of five people in connection to an alleged stabbing at the American Legion in Easton earlier this month.
Police say they were first called to the American Legion on Glenwood Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on March 1 on reports of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, police say they found a large crowd outside the building. Because of the chaotic scene and uncooperative witnesses, investigators say they were initially unsure of what had happened.
Police were then called to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton on reports of a man walking in with stab wounds. Authorities say they learned that the victim was assaulted inside the American Legion and then stabbed.
The man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore due to the severity of his injuries. Police say he was released days later.
Through video surveillance, the Easton Police Department says they were able to identify five suspects. On March 12 and 16, the Easton Police Department arrested:
- Tymor T. Horne (37) of Cambridge, Md.
- Charlie J. Blanchfield (50) of Greensboro, Md.
- Ah’Niyah S. Fitchett (22) of Cambridge, Md.
- Jasiyah C. Henry (19) of Denton, Md.
- Brandi S. Parker (22) of Greensboro, Md.
Police say the five assaulted the victim, and then Horne stabbed him three times.
All five suspects have been charged Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, conspiracy, and other related charges and were taken to the Talbot County Detention Center.