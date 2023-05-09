DELMAR, Md.-- Crews were on the scene of a large building fire early Tuesday morning in Delmar.
The Salisbury Fire Department says that all three of Salisbury stations, along with almost every fire department in Wicomico county, assisted the Delmar Fire Department with a large fire on Bi-State Blvd just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officials say crews worked for just under two hours to put it out.
Any injuries or damages remain unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.