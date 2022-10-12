SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning commercial building fire that caused an estimated $1 million in property damage.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said that the fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., occurred on the 500 block of Harrington Street. The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from structures at the property. The fire destroyed two warehouse/ storage structures on the property and caused damage to other structures at the site. Multiple regional mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State fire investigators were called to the scene and are performing an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause. This investigation is ongoing at this time.
Fire damage is estimated at $1 million. Several firefighters were treated and released from local hospital for injuries sustained during the operation. There were no other reported injuries.
Any persons with information about the fire are asked to contact the Sussex Division of the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 302-856-5600.
The City of Seaford said in a press release that the fire has left lingering effects on the city, and many residents have, or are, experiencing issues with floating ash debris, air quality, and dirty water.
"As fire crews continue to extinguish this tragic loss, the community may continue to experience some of these concerns," the statement said. "Most visible is the lingering smoke throughout the community. Air quality is being monitored by DNREC, but there are no concerns from hazardous chemicals. Turning off HVAC units and closure of windows will help prevent smoke and/or soot from entering your home. We recommend folks who have existing breathing difficulties take these preventative measures as well, due to diminished air quality, until it improves over the next few hours.
"Additionally, citizens are experiencing dirty water, as a result of fighting the fire. If you are experiencing dirty water, you can turn off all internal faucets, refrain from doing laundry, open your outside hose bib and allow the water to run until it flows clear," the statement said.