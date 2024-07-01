DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that damaged several homes and vehicles.
Police say they were first called to Manchester Square just before 11 p.m. on June 28th on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, investigators found 4 homes and 2 vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the shooting.
Police say there are currently no leads and their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 302-736-7130.