SALISBURY, MD- A soon-to-open museum in downtown Salisbury is set to receive a financial boost.
The Maryland Heritage Area Authority has awarded a $35,800 grant to the Museum of Eastern Shore Culture at Salisbury University to help with interpretation and accessibility.
The award is earmarked for audio guide software, iPads and adjustable stands, material for sensory-friendly exhibits, interpretive signage in gallery spaces, a braille labeler and materials for a community art project, and to design and build an accessible reception desk.
“The Museum of Eastern Shore Culture will be a treasure trove for those interested in cultural heritage,” said Raye-Valion Gillette, the museum’s curator and folklife specialist. “It is important to make sure we’re providing reasonable interpretation of those items for the entire community. This grant will allow us to make sure no one is left out.”
The museum on W. Main St. will include rotating exhibits featuring artwork and programming by tradition bearers, regional artists and students, as well as displays focusing on indigenous cultures and collaborations with other community organizations. It also will showcase items from the SU Carving Collection.
It is set to open in the Fall.