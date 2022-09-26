FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. Musk will spend Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)