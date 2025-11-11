ROXANA, Del. -- Emergency crews assisted the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday morning after a rollover crash left a driver trapped and brought down multiple power lines at the intersection of W. Line Road and Muskrat Town Road.
According to fire officials, crews arrived to find a vehicle on its side with live power lines down on and around it. The driver remained trapped inside as responders waited for Delmarva Power & Light to arrive and secure the scene.
Once utility crews confirmed the power was shut off, firefighters were able to begin extrication. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.
The intersection was closed for an extended period while emergency and utility crews worked the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.