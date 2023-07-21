MILTON, Del.- The Nanticoke Indian Tribe will be holding its 45th Annual Powwow in Milton in September.
Hudson Fields on Eagle Crest Road will be holding this year’s powwow starting at on Saturday, September 9th, and Sunday, September 10th. On Saturday the powwow grounds open at 10 a.m. with a Grand Entry with a parade of dancers at noon. On Sunday there will be a worship service at 8:30 a.m. with Grand Entry at noon. Native American crafts and food vendors will open at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and close at 7 p.m.
Vendors for food, music, jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather, and regalia supplies are expected. A kids’ corner will have face painting and make-and-take crafts.
But there is even more to enjoy. A car show open to all classes of vehicles has been planned with the Southern Delaware Street Rod Association; expanded dancing to include Aztec dancers; an interactive exhibition of birds with the Delaware Museum of Natural History and Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections; and a tribute to 9-11 with native flute.
The Nanticoke Indian Association says their Tribal community hopes to share their voices, customs, and traditions. Members of the Tribe ask that people ask permission before taking photos of individuals, they very much encourage people to ask questions.
Officials say the Tribal children have been practicing for months to present native dances in conjunction with professional Native American dancers from around the country.
Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 to 17, and free for children under 10. Shuttles will be available in the parking lot to bring people to the entrance on both days. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the weekend.
No smoking, alcohol, or drugs are allowed. Animals/pets are strictly prohibited, except for service animals which must display proper credentials.
For questions you can contact the the Nanticoke Indian Association at 302-945-3400 or email info@nanticokeindians.org.