VIENNA, MD - The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance has released their annual report evaluating the overall health of the Nanticoke River.
The report, which utilizes volunteer tests of water quality from March to November, measures pH, oxygen levels, and water clarity to establish the health of the river. According to the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, the tests reveal if levels of certain nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, are too high. These nutrients can lead to algal blooms that reduce oxygen in the water and can harm aquatic life.
In this most recent report card, the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance rated the river as gollows:
-Marshyhope Creek and the Delaware Headwaters earned a grade of B-, making them the healthiest areas.
-The Lower Nanticoke also scored a B-, a positive improvement since 2015.
-The Upper Nanticoke, Broad Creek, and Lower Creeks received C grades.
The Watershed Alliance says the lower grades in Upper Nanticoke and Broad Creek are a continuing concern, but also noted the following improvements:
-Marshyhope Creek’s nitrogen grade improved from an F in 2022 to a D in 2023.
-The Lower Nanticoke and Lower Creeks showed better results in phosphorus and chlorophyll levels.
More information on the report can be found here.