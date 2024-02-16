WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - A new chapter in the future of Wallops Island may soon take flight as NASA receives federal funding to construct a new bridge onto the island.
Known as the "Wallops Island Bridge," it serves as the sole access point to and from the island. However, its steep incline and deteriorating condition have raised concerns among officials.
David Pierce, the director of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, explained, "It was built in the late '50s, so it's at the end of its life. The concrete has aged to the point where it just can't take the loads any longer. Because the bridge has an arc to it, we can't accommodate the type of rockets that we want to take that are really tall."
In response, Senator Tim Kaine has played a pivotal role in securing $103 million in federal funding to erect a new, flatter bridge adjacent to the existing one. Until the new bridge becomes operational, drivers will continue to utilize the current structure, which will eventually be demolished.
Kaine emphasized the significance of the project, stating, "This was the one project that needed to happen to do what Wallops can do. There are a lot of places around the country where rockets are launched, but most are so developed that they can't add much frequency or volume. At Wallops, we can. That was the fix we needed."
The anticipated new bridge aims to accommodate larger projects, with Pierce highlighting the necessity for a spacious, flat structure for upcoming rocket launches. "The next rocket is gonna be like 21 feet in diameter and 141 feet tall. Well, that requires us to have a nice big flat bridge," he added.
NASA is expecting the project to be under contract within the next few months and construction to commence by early next year. Completion of the bridge is slated for the end of 2027.