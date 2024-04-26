DOVER, Del.- The NASCAR tripleheader roared to life at Dover Motor Speedway Friday. As the track heated up, local businesses and hotels welcomed a surge of visitors. Yet, for some, the enthusiasm surrounding the event doesn't quite match the past.
Fans flocked to the Monster Mile, arriving in trailers and checking into nearby hotels.
Phil Syriack, travelling to the event from Massachusetts, exclaimed, "I'm on vacation from work and ready to go!"
Daisy, managing the Fairfield Inn on North Dupont Highway, mentioned that the rooms there have been fully booked for months.
"NASCAR is a big event, and for the race people who are just so excited, we have been sold out since the fall," she shared.
Other hotels also noted the annual surge of sales in April due to NASCAR.
"With the whole inflation and everything, it is hurting people, so people don't have enough for the hotel and for traveling purposes," said Raj, a Red Roof Inn representative. "But NASCAR helps a lot with the business because it boosts the entire town."
However, Raj noted an apparent decline in excitement surrounding race weekend over time.
"We used to get a lot of people," he emphasized. "There was so much traffic during races and everything but since 2012, they have taken down bleachers and reduced the capacity."
WBOC reported in 2019 Dover International Speedway removed 29,000 seats that surround the track, reducing the venue's maximum capacity in its grandstands to 54,000 fans.