Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/03 PM 3.0 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.2 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 09/04 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 1-2 NONE 10/05 AM 4.4 2.4 2.5 2 MODERATE 10/04 PM 3.7 1.7 2.1 2 MINOR 11/05 AM 2.8 0.8 0.9 3 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 AM 3.3 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 09/01 PM 3.7 1.6 1.7 1-2 MINOR 10/01 AM 4.4 2.3 2.4 2 MAJOR 10/02 PM 3.5 1.4 1.5 2 MINOR 11/02 AM 2.7 0.6 0.7 3 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 2.7 0.5 0.9 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.5 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 10/12 AM 4.1 1.9 2.1 1 MODERATE 10/02 PM 4.1 1.9 1.8 1 MODERATE 11/02 AM 3.5 1.3 1.3 1 NONE 11/02 PM 2.4 0.2 0.2 1 NONE &&