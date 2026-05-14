MARYLAND - The National Audubon Society says they have received a $13 million grant that will support large-scale marsh restoration projects across Maryland. The initiative will address the rapid loss of salt marsh habitat in the Chesapeake Bay area and beyond.
Officials say the funding comes from a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant was awarded to the Atlantic Conservation Coalition, which is made up of four coastal states including Maryland and the Nature Conservancy. Maryland's Department of Natural Resources recently launched its Roots for Resilience Initiative, which then gave the funding as a subaward to Audubon's existing Marshes for Tomorrow initiative.
The funding will specifically be used to restore 600 acres of tidal marsh and wetlands. Marshes for Tomorrow is an Audubon-led initiative that aims to deal with the salt marsh crisis through science-based, nature-driven solutions, according to officials with the project.
Beginning in 2023, Audubon officials say they led a group of partners through a planning process of workshops, focus groups, and public meetings. Priority marsh sites were identified across Maryland that are most vulnerable to sea-level rise, erosion, and subsidence. They also identified locations where restoration efforts can deliver the greatest benefits.
A variety of restoration approaches will now be funded using this grant money. Officials say projects will also include a restoration of tidal connections by enlarging or unblocking existing culverts.
Audubon officials say Maryland's tidal salt marshes are an iconic and irreplaceable natural resource in the state. They support important species like blue crab and an abundance of fish, shellfish, and invertebrates. Salt marshes are also a critical habitat for migratory and resident birds. Furthermore, salt marshes act as natural buffers and help to reduce flooding, filter pollution, and protect nearby communities and farmland from storm surge.
More information on all resilience projects on the Eastern Shore can be found here.