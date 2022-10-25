KENT COUNTY, Del.- The National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor (NCALL) unveiled it's new brand identity amid the affordable housing crisis in Dover on Oct. 25.
The non-profit organization will now be referred to as NeighborGood Partners.
Affordable housing is becoming more and more scarce across Delmarva. Last week, mayors from several Delmarva towns and cities met to discuss ways to solve the issue.
NeighborGood Partners works to strengthen the community through affordable housing, lending and education programs. Organization leaders who attended the rebranding event said the new name will better encapsulate the purpose of their mission.
Executive Director, Karen Speakman, said the non-profit has helped thousands over the years.
"We have helped over 10 thousand Delawareans buy a house and learn the process," said Speakman. "We have also helped over 1700 families save their home from foreclosure."
While today's event was celebratory, the rebranding comes at a time when Delaware families need help more than ever.
Randy Kunkle, Board President of NeighborGood Partners, said the lack of affordable housing is a growing problem that often causes other issues.
"I see the importance of affordable housing," said Kunkle. "I believe, as many do, that a lot of the issues in society are based on the fact that people don't have self reliable housing."
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 73% of extremely low income households deal with severe cost burdens.
The coalition says these cost burdened households are more likely to sacrifice other necessities such as healthy food and healthcare in order to pay their rent or mortgage.
Officials from the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity said now is the time to take action.
"Right now we don't have inventory that's affordable to a large spectrum of incomes not just low incomes but also moderate incomes," said CEO Kevin Gilmore. "If people don't have stable housing it will erode our economy and our society."
By providing a loan fund, NeighborGood Partners are able to assist other non-profits with buying land to create more affordable housing options.