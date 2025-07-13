DELMARVA - Local law enforcement have been announcing their plans for this year's National Night Out. The official date for 2025 is Tuesday, August 5th.
National Night Out is an annual event that is held across the country. The event brings police departments, emergency personnel, and more to one place to meet with community members. Some events include demonstrations, fun activities, and the chance to see equipment and vehicles used by law enforcement.
Delaware National Night Out Events:
- Dover Police Department - 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Dover High School
- Georgetown Police Department - 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Richard Allen School
- Greenwood Police Department - 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Greenwood Fire House
Maryland National Night Out Events:
- Salisbury Police Department - 4:00pm at Salisbury City Park
- Fruitland Police Department - 5:00pm at Fruitland Little League Fields