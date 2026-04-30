DOVER, Del. - A national paintball tournament is bringing more than just competition to Dover—it’s drawing crowds, boosting local businesses and introducing new visitors to the area.
Just outside Dover Motor Speedway, the National X-Ball League’s Mid-Atlantic Open has transformed open fields into a fast-paced battleground. Players and spectators from across the country—and beyond—have traveled to central Delaware for the event.
For some, it’s their first time visiting the First State.
"I brought my kids and my wife down too. It’s definitely my kids’ first time being in Delaware," said out-of-town spectator Aric Lantiegne.
That influx of visitors is exactly what local vendors say the area needs. Businesses set up at the event are seeing firsthand how large-scale tournaments can drive both foot traffic and visibility.
"I’m so excited to have this paintball tournament because it’s an international tournament, and I’ve seen events leaving central Delaware, and I think that’s such a shame," said Maggie Miller, with Kona Ice of Dover. "We need more events like this here, and we have the venue."
For family-run businesses, the impact can be immediate. Vendors say the crowds are not only helping sales during the weekend but also shining a spotlight on what Dover has to offer.
"It helps the community a lot because all these guys are staying in hotels. It brings a lot of money to Dover," said Poncho Tiberi, owner of Buntings Popcorn.
Tiberi, who has worked large events like NASCAR races for years, says hosting something new like a paintball tournament shows the area’s potential to expand beyond its traditional attractions.
As the tournament continues through the weekend, many business owners and community members say they hope this is just the beginning—and that more events like it will continue to make their mark on Dover.