ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - Accomack County leaders say expanding a natural gas pipeline to the region could lower energy costs and create opportunities for more economic development on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to award the Request for Proposal for the pipeline to Chesapeake Utilities. The company would design, build, own and operate the proposed natural gas pipeline.
Local officials say the project is critical to supporting existing industries, like poultry and aerospace, while also attracting new businesses.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership commissioned a 2022 study to project the impact of extending a natural gas line to Accomack County on the local economy. It predicted an additional 4,160 jobs, $1.2 billion in economic output and $22.2 million in state and local tax revenue.
Virginia Delegate Robert Bloxom helped secure $6.5 million from the state General Assembly toward the project.
“A lot of folks have lived or are familiar with other areas where natural gas is available. It’s not been available here,” said Accomack County Administrator Jeff Parks. “People here are using either propane delivered by truck or diesel or straight electric from the grid.”
Delegate Bloxom told WBOC the lack of available natural gas has deterred companies from bringing their business to the Eastern Shore in the past. Lowering energy costs for existing industries is also an aim of the project.
“Whether it’s Wallops Research Park, Wallops Island in the space industry or our chicken plants, energy costs have been a major factor,” Parks said.
The proposed pipeline would span approximately 48.5 miles and connect to an existing natural gas line outside Princess Anne in Somerset County, Maryland. Construction is estimated to cost more than $78 million, with the majority of those costs covered by the company awarded the project. The county will put the $6.5 million it received from the state towards that total.
“We want to empower businesses so they can bring in more users,” Parks said.
Robert Sabbatini is the executive director the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“Natural gas is still very affordable and, you know, energy is a challenge,” Sabbatini said. “I have that here, coming here to the shore is just -- it's going to really make an impact."
Plans include extending natural gas lines to Perdue facilities and NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
NASA Wallops Flight Facility Director Dave Pierce issued the following statement to WBOC News Thursday:
We are pleased with the approval of the natural gas pipeline extension to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, which will potentially provide energy cost savings to our facility operations and enhance future launch capabilities.