MARYLAND - U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks have announced $29,636,000 in direct federal funding for 28 community-led projects throughout Maryland within the fiscal year 2026 Interior Environmental Appropriations bill. The bill was enacted into law as part of a 3-bill government funding package passed by Congress and signed into law in January.
Officials say the projects covered by the bill were submitted and secured by the Senators. They address a range of priorities including improving the safety and reliability of drinking water infrastructure, modernizing stormwater management systems, and preserving historic sites. The Senators say they defended, and in some cases increased, funding for several critical Chesapeake Bay programs.
Locally, supported projects are as follows.
In Worcester County:
County Commissioners of Worcester County for Newark Water Treatment Plant Replacement
- Funds will be used to replace the Newark Water Treatment Plant. Officials say the plant is over 50 years old and has exceeded its useful life. The replacement water treatment plant will provide a reliable source of clean water and enhanced water treatment capabilities.
- $2,550,000 awarded
In Talbot County:
Easton Utilities for Windmill Pump Station Enhancement
- Funds will be used to address stormwater overflows that result in sewage spills which can impact the community and pollute the Chesapeake Bay. Officials say the project will significantly decrease public health threats and environmental pollution by moving the existing sanitary sewer system out of the flood plain.
- $2,868,000 awarded
Town of Trappe for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades
- Funds will be used to upgrade the existing and aging Waste Water Treatment Plant infrastructure with new equipment which will improve the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay.
- $1,149,000 awarded
In Dorchester County:
Town of Hurlock for Waste Water Treatment Plant
- Funds will be used to replace critical equipment at Hurlock's wastewater treatment plant
- $2,795,000 awarded
Additional Chesapeake Bay priorities secured in the Fiscal Year 2026 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies funding bill include the following:
- $93 million for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Chesapeake Bay Program, a $1 million increase over last year.
- $8 million for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Chesapeake WILD Program.
- $8 million for Chesapeake Bay Ecosystem Science work through the United States Geological Survey Land Management Research Program.
- $45.5 million for the USGS Biological Threats and Invasive Species Research Program which supports research into Chesapeake Bay invasive blue catfish – a major threat to a healthy Bay ecosystem.
- $28.9 million for the USGS Ecosystems Mission Area which supports activities at the Patuxent Research Refuge (home of the Eastern Ecological Science Center) in Laurel, MD – the site of important Chesapeake Bay wildlife and migratory bird research.
- $3.027 million for the National Park Service Chesapeake Gateways Network; and report language highlighting the important functions of the Chesapeake Bay Office in Annapolis, Maryland.
More information on the bill and other priority projects and additional funding it provides can be found here.