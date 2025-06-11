GEORGETOWN, DE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) in Georgetown is currently caring for nearly two dozen pets rescued from reportedly filthy conditions at a Kent County home last week.
According to BVSPCA, Delaware Animal Services officers pulled the cats and dogs from unsanitary conditions including poor air quality during an hours-long rescue operation.
“We are grateful to our partners at Delaware Animal Services and the Office of Animal Welfare for their dedication to these animals in need,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “Our team has been working around the clock since these cats and dogs came into our care last week, and they will continue to assess any further needs the animals have as they prepare for better lives ahead.”
BVSPCA’s Georgetown team has evaluated the animals, all of which needed medical exams, baths, vaccines, and medications. Many suffered hair loss, according to the BVSPCA. Rescuers say the cats and dogs will all be spayed or neutered and given time to prepare for adoption.
The large rescue brings with it significant costs, according to the rescue, and those who want to help can contribute to the cost of care. Fostering and adoption can also help to open space. More information on donating or adopting can be found here.
On Tuesday, BVSPCA’s Dover campus spoke with WBOC about an uptick in stray and neglect cases straining their operations. The rescue is also calling on neighbors’ help through fostering, adopting, and volunteering.