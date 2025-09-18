SALISBURY, Md. - Nemours Children’s Health has announced the opening of its first specialty care location in the state of Maryland right here on Delmarva.
According to Nemours Children’s Health, the new 4,000-square-foot facility in Salisbury will increase access to pediatric care services in Wicomico County and will offer seven specialties, with cardiology being the first to start seeing patients.
The facility, located on Sweetbay Drive in Salisbury, will also offer neurosurgery, otolaryngology, orthopedics, radiology, urology, and neurology services, according to Nemours officials.
“Ensuring that children have access to high-quality care is critical to the overall health and well-being of any community, and this new specialty care location reflects our commitment to providing world-class care that is convenient to where children live, go to school and play,” said Meg Frizzola, DO, Chief Medical Officer for Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley.
Nemours Children’s Health says patients can now make appointments for cardiac care, with their other services slated to begin over the next few months.
The specialty care location will operate under the direction and support of Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Del., according to a press release.
“Our vision to create the healthiest generations of children challenges us to think broadly about where and how we expand our services to make the greatest impact on the health of children,” said Shubhika Srivastava, MD, Chief of Cardiology for Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware. “Our cardiology team is proud to be the first to provide care in the Salisbury location, and as other services come online, we will together continuously elevate the level of care for families in this community.”