DELAWARE - Officials with the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, The Nemours Foundation, and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office have announced a new, landmark agreement between the Trust, the State of Delaware, the State of Florida and the Nemours Foundation that will commit $950 million over 11 years to promote the health and well-being of children in Delaware.
It establishes the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children, which officials say is a new grantmaking arm that will fund nonprofit programs focused on children's health. The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust was established in 1935 from philanthropist Alfred I. duPont's estate. It has distributed more than $5 billion to The Nemours Foundation since 1980, which is the Trust's sole qualified beneficiary. Officials say these contributions support Alfred I. duPont’s vision of healthier lives for children and has helped Nemours grow into one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems.
"Alfred I. duPont was the greatest philanthropist in the history of our state, and his dying wish was a bequest to Delaware’s kids," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "Our office has worked for roughly 50 years, through seven attorneys general, in two states, to fulfill that dream. His vision has already delivered the region’s gold standard for children’s healthcare; this collaboration dramatically expands his impact on Delaware. This resolution between the parties represents a watershed moment for the future of every child in our state."
The fund will be governed by a committee of directors. Officials say three of those directors will be appointed by the Trust while one will be appointed by Delaware's Governor. Grantmaking activities will reportedly continue beyond the pledged $950 million and will include distributions of at least $237.5 million to Nemours' initiatives in Delaware.
More information on The Nemours Foundation can be found here.