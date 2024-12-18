EASTON, MD - On Jowite Street in Easton, a much-anticipated expansion for the Building African-American Minds (BAAM) organization is nearing completion. The organization, which has run its programs for about 20 years at a neighboring facility, will soon move into its newly constructed three-story headquarters.
The new BAAM center, designed to serve people of all ages, is fully equipped with classrooms, a library, media lab rooms, a cafeteria, and health services.
"Over the years, we've been adding a grade each year, so we're offering 1st grade all the way to high school programming. But we also added, three years ago, a girls program, a workforce development program, and a wellness program focusing on physical and mental health," said Dina Daly, the executive director of BAAM.
In the current facility, programs have often reached capacity.
"We served about 99 kids last year in our afterschool program. And we had to be smaller in our summer program because we didn’t have the space," Daly explained.
The new building will allow BAAM to double its capacity, providing more opportunities for the community.
"This community is changing. There were a lot of concerns here with just crimes and things like that," Daly said, emphasizing the need for the expanded programs.
James Bell, the center’s director of instruction, will join 22 other staff members in the new facility.
"I think, just like with most places, it’s important to make sure for kids to have hope. They have something to look forward to, and I think that athletic center and academic centers give them an opportunity to come in and experience programs," Bell said.
The $10 million project was funded through a combination of federal and state funding and private donations. The new BAAM center is expected to open its doors to the Easton community on January 6.
BAAM remains committed to building African-American minds and empowering youth for the future.