SALISBURY, Md.- The CDC released new guidance Friday which says the majority of Americans do not need to wear masks indoors. The recommendation comes as COVID metrics continue to drop. Despite the change some people, like Arnold Bienstock say they will continue to wear their masks to protect people who are vulnerable to the virus.
“Any of us who have loved ones that are immune compromised or who work with the elderly or who work with people who have serious diseases so I don't want to inadvertently become a carrier,” Bienstock said.
The new guidelines are based on a new emphasis on minimizing strain on hospitals. The CDC says anyone who lives in counties where COVID poses a low or moderate threat to hospitals may unmask. Robert Reed says these new guidelines are a long time coming.
“Now that the spike of COVID is on its way down I think it's time for them to be more conservative on the mask mandates and not make it mandatory but optional if you want to wear them,” Reed said.
The Biden Administration is also shifting its strategy on COVID-19, focusing now on preventing serious illness and death, instead of stopping all infections. The CDC still recommends people experiencing symptoms still wear a mask, but Kayla Press says the new guidance could dissuade people from masking up, even if they are feeling sick.
“That would be a concern for me, if they are feeling under the weather or coughing a lot. Or maybe just stay at home, so I am kind of in between about the whole no mask thing,” Press said.
The new guidelines do not change mask requirements on public transportation.