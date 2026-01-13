WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – Queponco Farms, a 186-acre mix of cropland and woodland off Basket Switch Road, is the latest property preserved through the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) in Worcester County. It is also the first project in the Newport Bay watershed completed under the newly established Partnership for Newport Bay.
The partnership, which includes Worcester County, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, the Lower Shore Land Trust, Assateague Coastal Trust, and the Town of Berlin, will manage a $20 million grant from the Whole Watershed Act for water quality improvement projects in Newport Bay over the next five years.
“Protecting this property is important because it is large, has extensive road frontage, over 80% prime agricultural soils, and is adjacent to already protected forest,” said Katherine Munson, planner for Worcester County Government. “Land protection has lagged in the Newport Bay watershed compared to other areas of the county, so we are thrilled to work with this landowner and MALPF to protect it.”
The easement prevents subdivision and non-agricultural uses in perpetuity, increasing a contiguous block of protected land in the watershed to more than 747 acres. A tributary of Marshall Creek runs through the property, and its woodlands provide a riparian buffer, wildlife habitat, and water quality benefits.
“By placing an easement on our farm, we’ve not only protected our land but also contributed to the larger ecosystem of our watershed,” said Mike Sirman, owner of Queponco Farms. “These programs make it easier to protect our agricultural heritage while fostering a community that prioritizes sustainable practices and conservation.”
With this purchase, MALPF has now permanently preserved over 11,000 acres of farmland and forest in Worcester County. Landowners who sell easements to MALPF retain ownership and can continue farming, though future development is restricted.