SNOW HILL, MD - Changes are coming to the Worcester County Fair this year, including new dates and a new location within Snow Hill.
According to the Worcester County Recreation and Parks Department, the 2024 County Fair is slated to be held from August 8-11th, bookending a newly conceived Agriculture Week planned to begin with the Blessing of the Combines on August 3rd. In 2023, the Fair was held from September 15th to September 17th.
In recent years, the Fair has called Byrd Park in Snow Hill home, but the Recreation and Parks Department tells WBOC it will now be moved to the nearby John Walter Smith Park, also in Snow Hill.