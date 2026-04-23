DOVER, Del. - Delaware lawmakers are looking to set new boundaries at emergency scenes with a bill that could limit how close the public can get to first responders.
The proposal aims to give emergency crews more space to work and added protection during high-stress situations. Under the bill, anyone who intentionally interferes, threatens or harasses first responders would first receive a verbal warning. If they fail to comply, they could face charges or arrest.
Dover Fire Chief Dave Carey says while interference from bystanders is not something crews deal with every day, it does happen — and can complicate already tense situations.
"When you have an incident, everybody has different types of emotions and reacts differently to the situation, so there is incidences where it does occur," Carey said.
State Rep. Tim Dukes, R-Del., a co-sponsor of the legislation, says the bill is designed to protect all types of first responders.
"It really is about the protection of first responders, whether that be EMT, a fireman, a policeman, any type of law enforcement," Dukes said.
If passed, the measure would create a 25-foot buffer zone around emergency crews, allowing them to operate without distraction during critical moments.
While many see the proposal as a way to improve safety, Carey says its success would depend on cooperation from both the public and law enforcement.
"This is hopefully a goal to help protect us. But also we need the other side of the state to help enforce these laws," he said.
The legislation has bipartisan support from lawmakers, though questions remain about how the law would be enforced and whether it could impact public access — including the ability to observe or record emergency scenes.
The bill is still in its early stages and has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.