DOVER, Del. - A new industrial development is taking shape just outside the Dover Air Force Base, as developers look to bring more business growth and jobs to central Delaware.
The first phase of the new Dover Industrial Park is now complete, featuring a 54,000-square-foot warehouse designed to house three tenant spaces. Developers say the next challenge is filling those spaces at a time when many businesses are still facing economic uncertainty.
Project developer Bret Davis says interest in the property has already been strong.
"We're already 50% leased, and we are actively in negotiations for the rest," Davis said. "So we're talking dozens and dozens of jobs just off of this phase one."
Davis says the facility was designed to meet the needs of modern warehouse and distribution companies.
"These warehouses are 25 foot ceilings with clear spans, so you don't have all these poles and things to navigate," Davis said. "We designed it with all the truck-high loading as well as 18-wheeler loading."
He says newer facilities like this are becoming more attractive to businesses compared to older industrial spaces.
"There's a lot of older warehouses," Davis said. "But when people are looking nowadays, paying a couple of dollars per square foot for the right product is really what they're looking for."
Developers say Dover’s location near major travel routes makes the area attractive for warehouse, logistics, and distribution companies looking to expand operations.
Still, leaders with the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce say many businesses may be cautious because of the current economy and rising costs of supplies.
"Something that is really bothersome to the business people in our area is just the basic uncertainty of what's happening with the economy," said Dina Vendetti with the Chamber.
Vendetti says businesses searching for industrial space are often looking for features that specifically fit their operational needs.
"There are going to be things about specific properties that match up with their industry, with what it is that they're doing," Vendetti said. "And so something that's going to be applicable to a company that wants to work in this industrial park is going to be different than something for somebody else."
Despite those concerns, Vendetti says the business community in central Delaware remains resilient, and she hopes the new industrial park will help create additional economic opportunities in the region.
Developers say this warehouse is only the beginning. Future phases of the Dover Industrial Park are expected to include two additional buildings — both larger than the first warehouse already completed.
Project leaders say permits for the next phase are already being finalized.