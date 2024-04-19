LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced the partial opening of the Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road Roundabout.
DelDOT says the roundabout connection between Plantation and Beaver Dam roads is partially reopen to traffic beginning today, April 19th. The roundabout’s connection to the intersection of Route 9 is expected to open in May, according to DelDOT.
The improvement project to the Sussex County intersection, including the new roundabout commenced in February of 2023 and is aimed at providing safety improvements as well as pedestrian and bicycle improvements while preserving mobility for residents and businesses in the area.
DelDOT says the Sussex County Council identified the intersection as a high priority due to increasing growth and development in the area.