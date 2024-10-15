SALISBURY, MD - A new mural depicting Civil Rights activist Frederick Douglass was unveiled in Salisbury Tuesday, paying homage to the abolitionist’s contributions and his visit to downtown Salisbury over 140 years ago.
Douglass gave a lecture at the Wicomico County Courthouse on February 24th, 1880 based on his “self-made men” speech. Funds raised from selling tickets to the event went towards renovating the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church, now known as the Chipman Cultural Center.
The mural, unveiled on Main Street in Salisbury on October 15th, is meant to pay homage to Douglass’ contributions to Black history and United States history.
Artists Brandon Bell and We Are Limitless Studios tell WBOC they sought to combine beauty with history in creating the mural.
“The goal was to essentially to be able to not just bring that history but also aesthetically make it pleasing to those who are passing by who maybe don't get a chance to learn the history or see it,” Bell said. “So at the end of the day we took some of our artistic touch and vision we threw in flowers and that's just a nice beauty piece it's very aesthetically pleasing”