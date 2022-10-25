DOVER, Del.- House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, along with officials from the Delaware Library Consortium, announced Tuesday a $1 million state investment aimed at giving Delaware students greater access to quality books through school libraries.
The funds, allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget, will be used to integrate school libraries with the Delaware Library Catalog. This statewide library system links more than 70 libraries across the state to share resources and provide library users with the greatest possible access to books and materials, regardless of where they may be housed.
“We know that a great school library can take students, their teachers, and an entire school to the next level when it comes to achievement and building community,” said Longhurst, who secured the funding in this year’s budget bill. “These resources will help unlock the potential of school libraries across the state and give school librarians the tools they need to do what they do best – spark curiosity and foster a love of learning in our students.”
The new investment is an expansion of a pilot program championed by Rep. Longhurst and State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman to connect school libraries in the Colonial School District to the Delaware Library Catalog, broadening students’ access to materials outside the walls of their own school libraries.
In addition, the new funding will provide school librarians with training on how to better modernize library collections and allocate resources to transporting materials between libraries. The funds can also be used to employ seasonal staff to help school librarians migrate to the statewide catalog.
The Delaware Library Catalog was first launched in 2006 and went statewide in 2010. It includes all Delaware public libraries as well as academic, special, and a few school libraries so far. Currently more than 70 libraries are sharing 2.5 million books and eMedia, promoting equity of access, improved literacy rates and lifelong learning.