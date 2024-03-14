New Jersey man arrested on drug charges following chase in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, DE - State Police say they arrested 49-year-old Anthony Dollson, of New Jersey, for numerous drug charges after a pursuit in Magnolia.
Delaware State Police say on March 13, around 11:42 p.m, troopers on patrol saw a green Chrysler 300 with an equipment violation traveling on Peachtree Run at Walnut Shade Road in Magnolia.
Troopers say they pulled the Chrysler over on Walnut Shade Road and the driver, later identified as Anthony Dollson, made a U-turn, and sped off from the traffic stop, leading to a car chase. Dollson reportedly turned off the headlights and drove eastbound on Walnut Shade Road. Eventually the car hit a curb when turning onto Rising Sun Road and became disabled, according to police.
After the Chrysler came to a stop, troopers say Dollson got out from the driver’s side of the Chrysler and ran. After a foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. State Police say a passenger was detained following the pursuit but released.
Troopers say they conducted a search of the Chrysler and discovered approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 3.75 grams of cocaine and 40 tabs of MDMA (also known as ecstasy).
Dollson was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,305 secured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Multiple Traffic Violations