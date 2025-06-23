DORCHESTER COUNTY — A new historical marker now stands in Dorchester County, honoring Harriet Tubman near the site where historians believe she spent her early years—solidifying her deep roots to Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Tubman, born around 1822 in Dorchester County, is one of the most revered figures in American history. Now, thanks to recent archaeological discoveries, her legacy is even more firmly tied to the land that shaped her.
“Historians have always known the approximate home of Harriet Tubman's birthplace, but we didn’t know exactly where X marked the spot for Ben Ross’s home, where her childhood home was,” said Dr. Julie Schablitsky, chief archaeologist with the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Their excavation efforts have uncovered what is believed to be the home of Tubman's father, Ben Ross, deep in Dorchester County’s wetlands. Artifacts found on the site offer new insight into the conditions that defined Tubman’s early life.
“Words cannot express the awesomeness of it. It's astounding, but, finding those things, and being able to actually connect it to that property, and that area, and the connection of Harriet to understand the things she was going through is just outstanding,” said Tonet Cuffee, one of Tubman’s relatives.
"Very imperative, that we have those things showing where her birthplace is. Number one it cultivated Harriet, this is where she gained all of her tools to become who she is. This is what shaped her to make a better world." added Cuffee.
The marker unveiling ceremony, at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Church Creek, brought together Tubman’s family members, local officials, and state leaders—including Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
“If you know your history, you know that even in the most challenging times we have the strength to push through it,” Moore said. “Because people have gone through much more difficult circumstances than what we were facing right now, and they were able to lead with a measure of faith, and they were able to lead with a measure of leadership.”
With this new landmark, Tubman's birthplace is no longer just part of history—it’s now part of the landscape.