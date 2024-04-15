MILTON, DE.- DelDOT says starting May 1st, drivers can expect to see new lane closure hours on Routes 1 and 16 in Milton.
They say drivers can plan to see lane closure on Route 1, Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. In addition, nighttime lane closures on Route 1 are planned for Friday to Sunday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
On Route 16 drivers can expect daytime lane closures Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, nighttime lane closures on Route 16 are planned Monday through Friday 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
These lane closure hours will continue through September 31.
Work is being done on the Route 1 southbound pavement, embankment, bridge, and Ramp C and D.
The project is anticipated to be completed in late fall 2025.