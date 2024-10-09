CHESAPEAKE BAY, MD - Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced three new oyster restoration sites in Chesapeake Bay waters, including the Nanticoke River and Hoopers Strait in Dorchester County.
DNR says these three new sites are part of Maryland’s next phase in ongoing major oyster restoration efforts as the department concludes its initial restoration in five original sites around the Chesapeake Bay region.
Oyster restoration and monitoring are now planned for the Nanticoke River, Hoopers Strait, and Herring Bay. DNR says the Nanticoke River will be the first site to see work commence, with about 175 acres to be established as a sanctuary. Work is currently slated to begin there in spring and summer of 2025. Either the Herring Bay or Hoopers Straight will then be the focus of new restoration work in 2026, followed by the third site.
“These three large-scale restoration sanctuaries represent a new chapter for oyster restoration in Maryland,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “We’ve had tremendous success with our existing restoration sanctuaries, and we’re excited to build on that achievement and keep up the momentum for oyster recovery in the Chesapeake Bay.”
The newest development in Maryland oyster restoration was announced at an October 8th meeting of the Oyster Advisory Commission. The projects will be funded by a $10 million NOAA grant announced over the summer.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), oysters are an essential member of the Chesapeake Bay’s diverse ecology, and oyster reefs provide habitat for other species such as blue crabs and striped bass.
“Oysters are the bedrock of our ecosystem and are key to adapting to climate change, building resilient shorelines, improving water quality, and supporting local economies,” CBF Maryland Executive Director Allison Colden said. “An investment in oyster restoration is an investment in a healthier Chesapeake Bay and more vibrant communities.”
In a 2024 report, CBF urged Maryland to build on the success of oyster restoration efforts and target more tributaries as possible sanctuary sites.