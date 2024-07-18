CHESAPEAKE BAY, MD - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced a $10 million grant as funding for a new oyster sanctuary reef in the Chesapeake Bay.
The funding is aimed at constructing reef bases on 50-75 acres in an existing Chesapeake Bay oyster sanctuary over four years and assessing the area prior to construction.
“This is an exciting time for oysters in the Chesapeake Bay,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “Just as we’re finishing the tributary phase of sanctuary construction and seeding, this $10 million award will help us with future oyster restoration throughout Maryland.”
The funds were awarded as part of NOAA’s Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Projects, according to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources.
DNR says the construction is part of a new project at one of several proposed sanctuaries. Further possible sites will be presented at an August 19th Oyster Advisory Commission meeting. A push for oyster restoration in the Chesapeake Bay has recently seen redoubled efforts from other agencies, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and even private seafood companies.
The announcement comes as 4 of 5 large-scale oyster sanctuaries are initially complete, according to a Chesapeake Bay Oyster Restoration Update for 2023.
“Maryland now has more than 1,000 acres of restored oyster reefs, which is equivalent to 1.5 square miles or more than 800 football fields,” DNR said in a press release Thursday. “Last year, the state had record-setting oyster spat plantings and an outstanding natural spatset.”