CRISFIELD, Md. - Somerset County Recreation Parks & Tourism has announced a new grant awarded to the Crisfield Arts Syndicate to construct a new performing arts theater in Crisfield.

According to Somerset County officials, the grant will go toward a 2,800-square-foot theater in the Gallery 413 building on W. Main Street. The theater is hoped to expand and enhance community access to the arts and cultural experiences. 

Somerset County Tourism says the grant was provided by the Maryland State Arts Council. 

The new theater will host local and visiting performing artists in an ongoing partnership with the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company, according to officials.

“We are deeply honored to receive this support,” said Crisfield Arts Syndicate President Trish Kotzen. “With this grant, we will be able to increase our performing arts offerings, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and launch new educational initiatives for local youth and adults.”

The Crisfield Arts Syndicate says new plays, musicals, and dance performances will be featured in an expanded season due to the funding, and renovations are planned to enhance audience experience and comfort. Community workshops and outreach programs are also included in the upcoming initiatives in Crisfield.

