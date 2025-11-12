POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A new historical marker now honors the Pocomoke Indian Nation and their ancestral homelands, celebrating Native American history on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The unveiling brought together tribal members, community partners, and local leaders to recognize the tribe’s lasting presence in the region.
Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, a member of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, highlighted the tribe's ongoing connection to the area.
“The Eastern Shore of Maryland is still an incredibly powerful indigenous place, with lots of Native American descendants, multiple Native American communities, and it's very much a huge part of the county. And the county's life."
Cheryl Doughty, also of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, emphasized the marker’s inclusivity, saying, “Irregardless whether you've just moved to Maryland or have been on the Eastern Shore all your lives, whether you're a descendant or whether you are not, this land belongs to all of us, and we can all treasure those lessons learned from the very first people that lived here.”
The marker serves as an invitation for neighbors and visitors alike to learn more about the Pocomoke people and their enduring connection to the land.
Norris Howard, Chief of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, says the sign is a way for anyone on the Eastern Shore to embrace the peninsula's heritage.
“I’m sure there's an opportunity to view this sign as you're traveling through or as they live in the area outside," Howard tells WBOC. "And it would be a great beginning point for them to enlarge their--their experiences living on the Eastern Shore of Maryland."
Tribal leaders say the new marker is meant to stand as a lasting reminder of their history, culture, and connection to the Eastern Shore.