SALISBURY, Md.- A former Girl Scout Camp in Salisbury is in the works to becoming a new campground for the public. Back in 2022, The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay sold Sandy Point, it's campgrounds on Riverside Driver in Salisbury. A local couple, Gina Gargeu and Jim Yanatelli bought the property in the hopes of renovating the space. Today, their plans are blossoming into reality.
"Once you start get that first step in and then it gets easier you figure it out. You realize how to do this and with the help from them and help from the neighbors a lot of community help they know someone who knew someone who knew someone and it’s all kind of working out well," said Yanatelli.
Gargeu was a Girl Scout at Sandy Point growing up. She says the work is a labor of love.
"If you start to think about it, it’ll get really overwhelming," said Gargeu.
The couple is adding two zipline courses, which can take up to 2 hours to complete. There will also be a new pool and exercise trail around the perimeter of the property. The couple is also renovating the lodge to be ready for parties and events. Yanatelli says all of the work will be well worth the effort.
"The neighbors are coming over. Can I take a look? It looks good I hear what’s going on and it’s been fun. It’s just fun to see it grow when you look at it now like I wasn’t here last week and I see a couple of the different elements that weren’t here before," said Yanatelli. "It’s gonna be really interesting and fun to see the look on people’s faces."
The couple say they hope to have the campground open to the public by Summer 2025.