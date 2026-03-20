DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has implemented new security measures at all of their locations following the fatal shooting of Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew “Ty” Snook in December.
Cpl. Snook, 34, was stationed at the Wilmington DMV on Dec. 23, 2025 when Rahman Rose ambushed and shot the trooper in what police said was a targeted attack against law enforcement.
In March of 2026, the DMV announced that customers will now be required to pass through a weapons detector system staffed by private security at all four of their locations. Officials say there will also be changes to entering and exiting the facilities.
"The Delaware DMV processes nearly one million transactions annually, and we appreciate the public's patience as we enhance security at our facilities statewide," said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings.
Delaware State Rep. Rich Collins said the new protocols were directly linked to Snook’s murder.
The Delaware DMV says their locations will also continue to have law enforcement present.