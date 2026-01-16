WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have released further information on the man accused of killing Corporal Matthew T. “Ty” Snook at the Wilmington DMV in December.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 23, 2025, at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard, where police said Rahman Rose entered the DMV as a customer before ambushing Corporal Grade One Matthew Snook. After being shot, Snook pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way and told them to run while Rose continued to shoot at him, according to police.
The State Trooper’s death stunned the region and drew an outpouring of support and grief.
On Friday, Jan. 16, DSP said they believed Rose killed Snook in a targeted attack against law enforcement.
Rose previously lived in Connecticut, according to investigators , and had been living in Wilmington without a permanent address. Those who knew Rose told authorities he had expressed concern that law enforcement was “coming after him” prior to the shooting. DSP says Rose had recently posted anti-police content on social media and believed he was being “gang stalked” and surveilled by the government.
Delaware State Police say they have found no evidence Rose was acting for or with any group or other individuals. The suspect had no criminal or arrest contact with DSP prior to the shooting, according to authorities, and police found no signs of a previous interaction between Rose and Snook.
Based on the evidence, investigators say the attack was deliberate and targeted law enforcement. Rose legally purchased the gun used in the shooting in Connecticut in 2021. He was not prohibited from purchasing the weapon and had a limited criminal record, police say. No booking photo of Rose has been released.
Rose entered the Wilmington DMV at about 11:30 a.m., according to authorities, and sat in the driver services area before leaving without speaking with anyone or conducting any DMV business. Police say he returned just before 2 p.m., obtained a queue ticket from the welcome desk where Cpl. Snook was stationed, and again took a seat. There was no interaction between Rose and Snook.
Three minutes later, police say Rose then ambushed Snook from behind, striking the trooper from above the glass partition at the desk. Rose then waited for police to respond to the shooting and allowed DMV customers to leave, furthering DSP’s belief that the attack was solely targeting law enforcement.
A New Castle County Police Department officer shot Rose through a window just after 2 p.m., according to police.
“The Delaware State Police would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown support during this incredibly difficult time,” DSP said in a press release on Friday. “Cpl/1 Snook was an exemplary Trooper and a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. Ty’s courageous act of strength and sacrifice reflected the core values he lived by every day – protecting others with bravery, selflessness, and steadfast integrity. Ty leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him.”
Delaware State Police say this is the final update in their investigation into the murder of Cpl. Snook.