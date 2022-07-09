OCEAN CITY, Md. - The federal government has implemented a ban on the catching and harvesting of mako sharks, a popular species with sport fisherman.
Captain Mark Sampson, who charters his boat Fish Finder in Ocean City says the ban could have customers thinking twice about coming out.
"In recent years the regulations on mako sharks have been so stringent it has been very challenging for someone to catch one that would be big enough to keep anyway."
Sampson says under the ban, fisherman can still catch mako, they just have to release them.
"There obviously will be some of our clients who will choose not to go out if they don't have the opportunity, at least a chance to bring home a mako," he said.
Madelyne Rowan, Tournament Director for the White Marlin Open says due to the regulation, the tournament's shark category has been eliminated.
"We don't think it will have a real big effect on turnout. Sharks are always a crowd pleaser, people like to see the sharks but for the most part in general we would only weigh one to two sharks a year."
Rowan says shark regulations have been on the rise in recent years.
"Over the years, the number of sharks, the types of sharks you were allowed to maintain was fewer and fewer and fewer," she said.
"So that category was already really getting squeezed," she continued.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the length of the ban will depend on the rehabilitation of the species.
Mako populations have been dwindling for years, according to NOAA.
Another popular tournament in Ocean City, "Mako Mania" will not take place due to the ban.