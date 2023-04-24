SALISBURY, Md.- Wor-Wic Community College has a new school, the Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Technology Center. It has industry-specific equipment technologies to prepare students for the workforce. It features welding, HVACR, metal fabrication and plumbing labs; a CDL simulation lab; and other hands-on instruction areas for electro-mechanical, construction, electrical and alternative energy programs. For the community, a makerspace multipurpose laboratory has tools and 3D printers open for public use. Kristin Mallory, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Wor-Wic Community College says the school will help various industries on Delmarva hire more qualified employees.
The programs that we offer at this new facility will create tremendous opportunity for growth in all sector areas, including manufacturing when we look at the need for welders, and for those who will be working with robotics supply chain management with various logistics, opportunities, automation, robotics. we will also be looking at various repair technologies, such as heating and air-conditioning, ventilation technology we’ve got trainers available for CDL and heavy equipment so that folks can also get certification not just in one area such as welding, but they can also pick up those additional certifications that enable them to have an opportunity to improve, not only their livelihood, but that of the surrounding area," said Mallory. "The jobs are out there. They are waiting. Chesapeake Shipbuilding will take every welder we can give them."
Steven McGee, President of Chesapeake Shipbuilding can attest to that need.