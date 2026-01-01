WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- As the calendar turns to a new year, many people across the country and here on Delmarva are embracing the familiar mindset of "new year, new me."
For many, that fresh start includes a renewed focus on fitness. In the days following Jan. 1, gyms often see people trading couches for cardio equipment, motivated by the promise of a clean slate and a full year to work toward personal health goals.
"Try to come more, be more regular, get a little cardio in, lose this, work on this," said Bob Bartoshesky.
Whether the goal is building muscle or hitting ambitious strength benchmarks, the new year can be a powerful motivator.
"I want to get my deadlift to 450, I want to get try to get around a 350 to 400 squat and then I want my bench up to three plates," said Dean Dinatale.
Fitness enthusiasts say January offers an opportunity to reset routines and focus on long-term lifestyle changes.
"Eh, it's an excuse to, you know, make a resolution, turn over a new leaf, you know, get a new kind of lifestyle going," said Bartoshesky.
Local gyms report that the surge in motivation often translates to an increase in memberships. At Pure Fitness in Salisbury, that trend is already showing.
"Definitely see an uptick in membership sales for sure, especially like the first couple of weeks of January, sometimes into February we'll even get quite a few more than usual," said Brandon Schlabach, a sales associate at Pure Fitness.
Live Fit Gym is seeing a similar pattern, with interest beginning even before the new year officially arrives.
"We do see a bump right after Thanksgiving, between Thanksgiving and Christmas," said owner David Thomas. "People are starting to think about the new year coming and they're just, you know, thinking about their resolutions, so we do see an influx."
For many, fitness resolutions go beyond physical goals and serve as a way to prioritize overall well-being.
"No matter where I go, who I'm with, where I'm at, what situation I'm in, just always think about the impact I have on everyone me," said Zach Campbell.