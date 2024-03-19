Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING AND AGAIN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... The combination of low relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent, W-NW winds gusting up to 25 mph and dry fuels will increase the potential for the spread of wildfires today. The combination of low relative humidity values between 30 and 35 percent, W-SW winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, and dry fuels will once again result in increased fire danger for southeast Maryland Wednesday. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.