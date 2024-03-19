REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested three men from New York on charges of organized retail theft after a string of shopliftings from multiple Rehoboth outlets.
Police say a trooper first noticed a Honda Odyssey tailgating another car on northbound Coastal Highway in Milford on March 16th at about 6:40 p.m. The trooper stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Oscar Mosquera, 44, of New York, New York, and passengers Alex Toro-Londono, 48, of Elmhurst, New York, and Dagoberto Vargas-Hernandez, 28, of Corona New York.
State Police say Mosquera was unable to provide proof of insurance for the Honda and found he had an active arrest warrant issued by New Jersey’s Hudson County Sheriff’s Office. Mosquera was taken into custody.
Police then searched the Honda and say they found several shoplifting tools and over $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Brooks Brothers, Nike, Claire’s, Victoria’s Secret, and The Fragrance Outlet.
Troopers say they found no receipts and none of the three suspects could provide proof of purchase. All three were arrested.
Mosquera was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,070 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Organized Retail Theft (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts
-Multiple Traffic Violations
Toro Londono was released after posting a $4,000 bond. He was charged with the following:
-Organized Retail Theft (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts
Vargas-Hernandez was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,000 bond on the following charges:
-Theft – Organized Retail Crime (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 2 counts
-Forgery First Degree (Felony)