Sports Betting One Step Closer In Maryland Casinos

MARYLAND- The state of Maryland saw a significant surge in its sports wagering contributions, thanks to the NFL playoffs, bringing in $8,246,847 for the state last month, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming. The revenue was generated from a total of $544,971,369, wagered by players.

The funds will help boost public education through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

Officials say last months contribution not only exceeded the previous single-month high of $6.5 million set in December of 2023. It also showed a growth from the January 2023 total of $2,114,613.

Maryland hosts 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks, each contributing to the state's sports wagering ecosystem. A detailed breakdown of January 2024’s results can be found on the Maryland Lottery and Gaming website.

Here are the rest of the statewide totals for January:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

  • Retail: $17,192,740 (includes $8,028 in free promotional wagers)
  • Mobile: $527,778,629 (includes $22,381,924 in free promotional wagers)
  • Combined: $544,971,369

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

  • Retail: $15,464,968
  • Mobile: $449,505,750
  • Combined: $464,970,718

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

  • Retail: $1,727,772 (10.0%)
  • Mobile: $78,272,879 (14.8%)
  • Combined: $80,000,652 (14.7%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

  • Retail: $1,691,417
  • Mobile: $53,287,561
  • Combined: $54,978,978

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

  • Retail: $253,713
  • Mobile: $7,993,134
  • Combined: $8,246,847

