MARYLAND- The state of Maryland saw a significant surge in its sports wagering contributions, thanks to the NFL playoffs, bringing in $8,246,847 for the state last month, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming. The revenue was generated from a total of $544,971,369, wagered by players.
The funds will help boost public education through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.
Officials say last months contribution not only exceeded the previous single-month high of $6.5 million set in December of 2023. It also showed a growth from the January 2023 total of $2,114,613.
Maryland hosts 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks, each contributing to the state's sports wagering ecosystem. A detailed breakdown of January 2024’s results can be found on the Maryland Lottery and Gaming website.
Here are the rest of the statewide totals for January:
Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)
- Retail: $17,192,740 (includes $8,028 in free promotional wagers)
- Mobile: $527,778,629 (includes $22,381,924 in free promotional wagers)
- Combined: $544,971,369
Prizes (Winnings paid to players)
- Retail: $15,464,968
- Mobile: $449,505,750
- Combined: $464,970,718
Hold (Handle less prizes paid)
- Retail: $1,727,772 (10.0%)
- Mobile: $78,272,879 (14.8%)
- Combined: $80,000,652 (14.7%)
Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)
- Retail: $1,691,417
- Mobile: $53,287,561
- Combined: $54,978,978
Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)
- Retail: $253,713
- Mobile: $7,993,134
- Combined: $8,246,847