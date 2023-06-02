DOVER, Del. - A 19-year-old Atlantic City, New Jersey resident was arrested on various charges in relation to a carjacking in Dover this morning.
The Delaware State Police say they responded to a reported carjacking this morning at the Walmart on Jerome Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Friday. There they met with a 29-year-old employee who told them she had been approached by two unknown males while at her vehicle. One of the suspects reportedly told her he had a gun and demanded she give up her keys. After she complied, the two suspects fled in the car. The victim was luckily not injured.
Troopers then reportedly saw the victim’s car driving Northbound on Dupont Parkway near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police pursued the car until the driver lost control and crashed near Summit Bridge Road. The driver then fled on foot but was taken into custody, according to police.
The driver was identified as Cinque Oliver, 19. Oliver has been charged with the following:
-Robbery First Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Numerous traffic offenses
Oliver was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,105,000 cash bond.. The second suspect has not yet been identified.