DELMARVA - Crowds took to the streets Saturday to voice their opposition to the Trump Administration in 'No Kings' Protests. More than 2,700 demonstrations were planned across the country - including several here on Delmarva.
Protests were held in Dover, Georgetown, Bethany Beach, Cambridge, Ocean City, Easton, Centreville, and Salisbury. Each respectively drawing crowds around major roadways, town centers, and local landmarks.
In Salisbury, demonstrations took place alongside Route 13 at the intersection with college avenue.
"This is the manifestation of diversity in action, we can't be afraid of that word." said Salisbury demonstrator Alx Martin. "We are defined by it as a community and I think it's important for everyone's needs to be heard."
Representative Sarah McBride attended several protests across the first state, including in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, and Dover.
"Delaware will not be intimidated by this administration. We will fight for the freedom not to be ruled by a despot—whether they wear a golden crown or sit in a gilded Oval Office." McBride wrote in a Facebook post.
Republican politicians have come out against the protests, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.
"We refer to it by its more accurate description the "Hate America" rally. You're going to bring together the Marxists, the socialists, the Antifa advocates and anarchists and the pro-Hamas wing, the far left of the Democratic party. That is the modern Democratic party." said Speaker Johnson.
Organizers stressed a strict code of no weapons, including those legally permitted, and a commitment to de-escalation and lawful behavior.